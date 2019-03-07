Local News, Politics, Trending

We will fish you out – Buratai fires warning

Chief of Army staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has issued a strong note of warning to political thugs, militiamen and others who are planning to disturb the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Buratai warned that those planning to scatter the election should put paid to the notion. He also listed out the rules of engagement for soldiers on electoral duties, warning them from taking orders from politicians. He said;

Commanders must not take any unlawful orders from any politicians, no matter how highly-placed that will jeopardise the apoliitical stand of the Nigerian Army.

Buratai promised to be tough on those planning to rig and disturb the peaceful conduct of the election and as well fish out those responsiblr for the attack on military troops

Tags

armyBuratai

You may also like

Members of Atiku campaign group decamp to APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th March

Even after clinching second term, Buhari continues to blame PDP for Nigeria’s woes

we shall be tough on those who plan to rig or disrupt the election – Army boss

Okorocha dares APC, attends campaign rally of Son in-law in another party

See drama as Fayose, Fayemi embrace each other in public

Watch Video: Atiku urges Nigerians to vote PDP from bottom to top

Wealth is not sign of corruption – Ben Bruce

Meet Tukur Aliyu; man who is trekking for President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *