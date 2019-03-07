We will fish you out – Buratai fires warning

Chief of Army staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has issued a strong note of warning to political thugs, militiamen and others who are planning to disturb the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Buratai warned that those planning to scatter the election should put paid to the notion. He also listed out the rules of engagement for soldiers on electoral duties, warning them from taking orders from politicians. He said;

Commanders must not take any unlawful orders from any politicians, no matter how highly-placed that will jeopardise the apoliitical stand of the Nigerian Army.

Buratai promised to be tough on those planning to rig and disturb the peaceful conduct of the election and as well fish out those responsiblr for the attack on military troops