Wealth is not sign of corruption – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that wealthy people should not be punished for being wealthy because poverty is not a virtue.

Ben Bruce said this on Thursday, while speaking via his Twitter handle. According to him, wealth is not a sign of corruption but a sign of hard work.

He notes further that leaders should spread prosperity rather than try to equalise poverty.

His words: Don’t punish the wealthy for being rich. Poverty is not a virtue. Wealth is not a sign of corruption. On the contrary, it is often a sign of hard work. Our job as leaders is not to equalise poverty. Rather, it is to spread prosperity. Wealth is to be admired, not suspected.