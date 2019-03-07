Wealth is not sign of corruption – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that wealthy people should not be punished for being wealthy because poverty is not a virtue.
Ben Bruce said this on Thursday, while speaking via his Twitter handle. According to him, wealth is not a sign of corruption but a sign of hard work.
He notes further that leaders should spread prosperity rather than try to equalise poverty.
His words: Don’t punish the wealthy for being rich. Poverty is not a virtue. Wealth is not a sign of corruption. On the contrary, it is often a sign of hard work. Our job as leaders is not to equalise poverty. Rather, it is to spread prosperity. Wealth is to be admired, not suspected.
Don’t punish the wealthy for being rich. Poverty is not a virtue. Wealth is not a sign of corruption. On the contrary, it is often a sign of hard work. Our job as leaders is not to equalise poverty. Rather, it is to spread prosperity. Wealth is to be admired, not suspected.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 7, 2019