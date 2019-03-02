What Ben Bruce and Omokri said about arrest of Atiku’s son-in-law

Senator Ben Bruce and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to the arrest of Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the son in-law of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday.

Babalele, a finance director of Atiku’s group of companies was arrested at his Maitama home by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to the reports, over 20 EFCC men stormed Babalele’s home at 8:30am but were unable to gain entry until his lawyers arrived

“They came with a search warrant to search the house and office of Babalele and found nothing incriminating. They then proceeded to his office at Oakland Centre in Maitama and found nothing incriminating there. However, they took away some documents of landed property. Not done, the EFCC officials stormed his Wuse residence where they again found nothing incriminating after the search,” a source said.

In their reactions, Omokri and the lawmaker condemned the arrest, urging government to let Atiku and his family be.

Omokri wrote: EFCC arrests Atiku’s son-in-law. A plane collapsed because of too much cash, No EFCC investigation. Atiku has businesses. You say he is a thief. Tinubu has no known business, but is a saint! It is not money APC looted. It‘s our brains!

Ben Bruce wrote: Leave Atiku and his family alone and tell us why this plane collapsed while it was still on the ground.