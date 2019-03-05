What Buhari said to Obasanjo as he clocked 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, and made available to NAN, hailed the former president as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

According to Buhari “regardless of our political differences with Obasanjo, I still hold him in the highest esteem because his contributions to the development of the country overshadow those differences.”

Buhari in the statement notes further that “Chief Obasanjo gave a good account of himself and inspired his juniors with his wit and other leadership skills.

“Nigeria’s successful transition to democratic rule in October 1979 was one of Obasanjo’s remarkable contributions to national development.

“As he celebrates his 82nd Birthday Anniversary, I wish Chief Obasanjo more good health, knowledge and wisdom in the service of Nigeria and humanity.”