What IBB told Atiku after losing presidential election

Ibrahim Babangida, a former Military Head of state has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakra, to concede defeat and work with the president-elect, Muhammadu Buhari.

Babangida said this in Minna, Niger state on Saturday, speaking for the first time since the polls were planned and conducted. According to the former military ruler, politics is a game, which must have just one winner, therefore Atiku, a former vice president, must urge all his followers to sheath their swords.

His words:

“I call on the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to close ranks and work with the winner of the election in an objective and constructive manner so that democracy will continue to thrive in our country at this crucial period of renaissance.

“I urged him also to endeavour and prevail on his admirers to eschew bitterness and violence. They must be prevailed upon to understand that politics is a game in which there must be only one winner.”

He says he knows that the “electioneering campaign was very strenuous and the contest very keen. That despite the turbulent terrain of politics, the President submitted and subjected himself to this process. Indeed, it is a clear testimony that he believes in the democratic process and ideals.”

“Now that the President has won his re-election bid, he should confront with renewed vigour the most urgent problem confronting Nigeria: ‘insecurity of lives and property’”.

“The Boko Haram insurgency remains a threat to many Nigerians particularly in the North-east sub region, while the twin evils of kidnapping and armed robbery/armed banditry also remains a major national menace.

“The president must pay priority attention to these security issues… The President may wish to heed to the yearnings of reasonable Nigerians for restructuring and seek all constitutional means to devolve some powers presently exercised by the Federal Government to the other tiers of government,”