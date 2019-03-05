What Juliet Ibrahim said about being single or being in a wrong relationship is so true

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has said it is way better to be single than to be in a wrong relationship.

The actress who recently turned 33, said this via her Instagram page on Tuesday. According to her, while sharing a photo she took at Times Square in South Africa, it is a thousand times more stressful to be in a wrong relationship than to be single.

Her words: Being single will save you a thousand times more stress than being in the wrong relationship.

