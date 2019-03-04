What Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi, Has To Say About Akala’s Alliance With APC After Meeting With Tinubu

The owner of a betting company, NairaBet, Otunba Akin Alabi has reacted to the merger between former Governor of Oyo state, Alao Akala, and the ruling Al Progressive Party(APC) ahead of the Gubernatorial election scheduled for March 9th.

Akala who was running for governor on the platform of the Action Democratic Party(ADP) made this announcement a few days after meeting with the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Akin Alabi who emerged as Egbeda /Ona-Ara Federal Constituency House of Representative Member in the last elections under APC lauded Tinubu for bringing people with electoral value into the APC in Oyo.

He said: