What Nigerians Are Saying About Atiku’s Son-In-Law Arrest By EFCC Is A Must Read

The arrest of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, son-in-law today, March 2nd, has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. He was arrested today at his Maitama residence over a yet to be disclosed offence by the Economic Finacial Crime Comission(EFCC).

Speaking via their Twitter handle, some have asked the former Vice President to brace up for more. Some reports have claimed that the arrest is a plot to intimidate the former Vice President to accept defeat at the just concluded Presidential poll.

Reactions:

Atiku should prepare for more, but should not give up. Let democracy work. Let freedom for redress in a lawsuit and expression work. The youths are watching. — jonah isaac (@jonahisaac19) March 2, 2019

Why is he being arrested???

Our democracy is just a scam. — OHANU_Jnr (@itxgeneralmaine) March 2, 2019

