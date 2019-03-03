Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying About Atiku’s Son-In-Law Arrest By EFCC Is A Must Read

The arrest of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, son-in-law today, March 2nd, has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. He was arrested today at his Maitama residence over a yet to be disclosed offence by the Economic Finacial Crime Comission(EFCC).

Speaking via their Twitter handle, some have asked the former Vice President to brace up for more. Some reports have claimed that the arrest is a plot to intimidate the former Vice President to accept defeat at the just concluded Presidential poll.

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Amazing!!! See Nollywood, Funke Akindele, Going ”Zanku”

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Alex Usual, Step Out ”All Sweet” For Owanbe In A Rare Picture(Photos)

Barcelona Plunged Real Madrid Into 15 Years Personal Worst Record

Meet the man, who said he delivered Ogun for Buhari

Orji Kalu thank Nigerians for supporting ‘Next level’

Revealed!!! The Person That Authorized Atiku’s Son-In-law Arrest

”Atiku Did Not Make Any Demand From Buhari” – PDP

Ben Bruce Reacts To Atiku’s Son-In-law Arrest

DJ Exclusive Spotted At Old Trafford During Manchester United Match Against Southampton (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *