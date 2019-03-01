What Nigerians are saying about Okorocha and Amosun’s suspension

Mixed reactions have trailed the suspension of governors of Imo and Ogun states, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun by the APC national working committee.

The two governors were suspended over allegations bordering on ‘anti-party’ activities, on Friday – with a recommendation to the National Executive Council NEC, for their expulsion from the party.

Nigerians in their reactions, have either hailed the ruling party over the decision, or criticised them. While some believe the “disciplinary action” is a step in the right direction others claim the party is a ‘house of commotion’.

See reactions

Told some friends APC will sacrifice Amosun,Okorocha and Ajimobi in the elections Amosun found his way to win Okorocha also Ajimobi lost but now we have seen wbat APC decided on them now — taiwo Inesplicable (@taiwoInesplicab) March 1, 2019

APC house of commotion. So Amosun and Okorocha both won their Senate seats in the just concluded elections, and now they have been suspended with recommendation of their sacking by the NWC. Of that happens, under what party will they represent their people again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MzYMPj3QrR — Peacock (@dawisu) March 1, 2019

Amosun and Okorocha are an embarassment to @OfficialAPCNg, the APC NWC decision to expel both from the party is appropriate… — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) March 1, 2019

APC NWC took disciplinary action against Amosun and Okorocha for anti party activities. But they omitted Aregbesola and Tinubu for supporting Olusola Oke who contested under another party against Akeredolu of APC in Ondo State.

APC is certainly a biased party. Rubbish — otb. (@otb_seye) March 1, 2019

The suspension of governors Amosun and Okorocha by @OfficialAPCNg for treasonable anti-party offences committed before they won the seats into the @NGRSenate on the party ticket is hypocritical. They shouldn't have been allowed to contest on the party platform. — Ayodele Okunfolami (@ayookunfolami) March 1, 2019

Typical example of use and dump, so the president and his APC cohorts waited till Okorocha and Amosun delivered votes b4 suspending them Like I said b4, Buhari issa selfish being, he made this Anti-party rubbish fester wen he received this guy's candidate in Aso Rock — Folarin Gerard (@AtilolaAugusti1) March 1, 2019