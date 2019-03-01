Politics, Trending

What Nigerians are saying about Okorocha and Amosun’s suspension

Mixed reactions have trailed the suspension of governors of Imo and  Ogun states, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun by the APC national working committee.

The two governors were suspended over allegations bordering on ‘anti-party’ activities, on Friday – with a recommendation to the National Executive Council NEC, for their expulsion from the party.

Nigerians in their reactions, have either hailed the ruling party over the decision, or criticised them. While some believe the “disciplinary action” is a step in the right direction others  claim the party is a ‘house of commotion’.

See reactions

