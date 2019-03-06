Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

What Nigerians are saying after a Gofundme account was created to help Atiku raise legal fees to fight Buhari in court

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the opening of a Gofundme account to enable the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar raise legal fees.

The Gofundme is to help the PDP presidential candidate raise the sum of $100,000 legal fees required to contest the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections in court.

This creation of a Gofundme account for Atiku, a former vice president and renowned businessman with investments in many parts of the country has sparked some hilarious  reactions on Twitter and we couldn’t help but bring them to you.

