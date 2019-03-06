What Nigerians are saying after a Gofundme account was created to help Atiku raise legal fees to fight Buhari in court

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the opening of a Gofundme account to enable the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar raise legal fees.

The Gofundme is to help the PDP presidential candidate raise the sum of $100,000 legal fees required to contest the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections in court.

This creation of a Gofundme account for Atiku, a former vice president and renowned businessman with investments in many parts of the country has sparked some hilarious reactions on Twitter and we couldn’t help but bring them to you.

See reactions

Ladies and gentlemen, @atiku is so broke he needs the services of Segafraud to raise a GoFundMe account to "defend his stolen mandate" These jokes don't write themselves, really pic.twitter.com/b6CrPJWScj — Taye Paul Olubayo, MFR (@UNILAG_EFIWE) March 6, 2019

Dear @Segrlink , Atiku does not need a Gofundme from the masses to pursue a legal redress for his failed political misadventure. Atiku is a billionaire for crying out loud, what is wrong with you? — Demola Aliyu Adeniran (@Demurleigh) March 6, 2019

Atiku is not poor and can NEVER be poor. Go and pay ur junior ones school fees, big boy and girl. Leave fake Gofundme for Atiku. Help ur family first b4 u will help a billionaire. Pay ur house rent ooo b4 u will pay Atiku’s legal fees — Woye (@woye1) March 6, 2019

You have not paid your house rent but you are here begging struggling Nigerians to GoFundMe for a billionaire who has secured his next 10 generations Your village jujumen are very strong pic.twitter.com/bzsKKAQpV9 — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) March 6, 2019

Twitter NG: Buhari stole the presidential office from Atiku by rigging election!!!! Top Political PDP supporters: Donate in "GoFundMe" to help reclaim the presidential mandate for Atiku. TwitterNG: That meinz you will sleep there — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) March 6, 2019

As though the dollars they received to market a thief to Nigerians isn't enough, they have opened a Gofundme Account to help Atiku raise money to challenge the Presidential elections in Courts. Aiyemaniker o. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) March 6, 2019