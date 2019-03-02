Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying After Akala Withdrew From Governorship Race To Support APC Candidate Would ”Wow” You As A Nigerian

A Former Governor of Oyo state, Abebayo Alao Akala, has made known of his intention to withdraw from the Gubernatorial race of his state, Oyo state. He made this announcement few days after meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was seeking election under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) before ditching his ambition to support the APC candidate in the state,  Adebayo Adelabu.

His decision has already sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions:

