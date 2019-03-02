What Nigerians Are Saying After Akala Withdrew From Governorship Race To Support APC Candidate Would ”Wow” You As A Nigerian

A Former Governor of Oyo state, Abebayo Alao Akala, has made known of his intention to withdraw from the Gubernatorial race of his state, Oyo state. He made this announcement few days after meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was seeking election under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) before ditching his ambition to support the APC candidate in the state, Adebayo Adelabu.

His decision has already sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions:

Breaking News: Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala is no longer a looter. Just like Omisore, Orji, Akpabio and Obanikoro. Glory be to God in the highest.

APC the ruling party, Buhari the C-in-C, Nigeria my country.#IStandWithJayFm — Muneer' A. Sowole 🇳🇬☪️📝 (@munir_saa) March 2, 2019

Akala swore he was going to work against Apc, now he’s supporting the Apc candidate. These politicians are not to be taken serious, they only care about their selfish interest. — Omolola(Delish Cakes) (@lawlaholuwa) March 2, 2019

Gov candidate of the ADP, Adebayo Alao-Akala has withdrawn from the Gov race and thrown his full weight behind the APC Gov candidate Mr Bayo Adelabu Now He’s saint 😂😂 but Oyo state with 2.1m of people will prove them wrong and make them realize our future is more important. — ABDURRAHMAN 👨🏻‍💻🥤 (@Iam_abdurrahman) March 2, 2019