What Nigerians are saying after Atiku says he ‘must’ go to court claim his ‘stolen mandate’

Many Nigerians have expressed their support for the ‘defeated’ Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to go to court amd claim his ‘stolen mandate’.

Atiku and his party have vowed to go to court to contest the outcome of the February 23rd, presidential election which saw Muhammadu Buhari, retain his seat. According to the party, no amount of intimidation or coercion will stop them from fighting to regain their mandate which was stolen using the military.

Many influential Nigerians like former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, former presidential candidates, pro democracy groups have urged the former vice president to accept defeat and congratulate Buhari but Atiku and his party have said that, it will never happen – A move that has the backing of many Nigerians, who have now taken to Twitter to express their solidarity for Atiku.

See reactions

The North (by hook or crook), treated him like a southerner, just because he's not an ethnic bigot. As he heads to court, We will support him with our voices just like we'd support a fellow Southerner(for the love of country).#IStandWithAtiku pic.twitter.com/3m5B7Zx7fe — Goodluck Azunwena (@gluck_azunwena) February 27, 2019

The army and the entire SECURITY architecture was configured to deliver votes for the @apc.

But the will of the people that voted Atiku shall prevail legally irrespective of the mole planted in the supreme Court #IStandWithAtiku — BurstMyBrain (@anambradecides1) March 5, 2019

Dear @atiku , they fear you because they know you're the right man for the job. They blackmail you because they see you as a purpose in progress. They arrest your close allies because they fear nothing deters you. Never back down from suing their asses. #IStandWithAtiku — Bonita Bislam (@bonitanaija) March 5, 2019

For every reason #IstandWithAtiku. I don’t mind donating too even though I don’t earn much but I would give as much as I can for us to regain the stolen mandate — 𝕸𝖗 𝕸𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖊 (@alukstea) March 5, 2019

As a passionate Nigerian, who has seen and heard our democracy being raped and battered a lot of times under the current administration, I really want Alhaji Atiku and Mr. Obi to go to court. Especially Mr. Obi, cos no one has successfully stolen his mandate. #IStandWithAtiku — Gran™️☣️ (@reanzee) March 5, 2019

Buhari has contested election 3 times before he won the 4th time. At no time did he conceed defeat. He didn't call obj in 2003, yar'adua in 2007 Jonathan in 2011. So why does he want @atiku to call him and congratulate him on a rigged election? #IStandWithAtiku — Jasper Atas (@ManLikeJoa) March 5, 2019

How can a man steal from me, and people are begging me not to go to court without giving me back what he stole from me. #AtikuMustGoToCourt #IStandWithAtiku — Adewole Omoluabi (@Adewoleomoluabi) March 5, 2019

If Buhari won in a Free and Fair contest, why is he and the APC too scared and using all tactics to ensure that he doesn't head to Court? The @atiku I know will never bow to such useless pressure.

Go to court, the people are behind, around and with you!#IStandWithAtiku — Vicky Thompson-Owhorji (@Chinonu) March 5, 2019

All I know is that we got through abacha

The same God shall see us through this gang of riggers#IStandWithAtiku — Tomiwa (@tommyeddy1000) March 5, 2019

Dear @atiku , you're a brave man. We supported and still support you. If you bow to this hideous pressure to recind your decision to go to court then you will let down the confidence of close to 11M believers in this l democratic undertaking. #IStandWithAtiku — Praise (@supapraise) March 5, 2019

When tyranny and oppression begins to set in it usually comes in the form of fighting fake corruption. The continuous detention of Atiku's lawyer and son in law without pressing charges is unconstitutional. It's emblematic of the FG dictatorial tendencies #IstandWithAtiku — Black J🌚 (@AkinnubiOmotola) March 5, 2019