Politics, Trending

What Nigerians are saying after Atiku says he ‘must’ go to court claim his ‘stolen mandate’

Many Nigerians have expressed their support for the ‘defeated’ Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to go to court amd claim his ‘stolen mandate’.

Atiku and his party have vowed to go to court to contest the outcome of the February 23rd, presidential election which saw Muhammadu Buhari, retain his seat. According to the party, no amount of intimidation or coercion will stop them from fighting to regain  their mandate which was stolen using the military.

Many influential Nigerians like former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, former presidential candidates, pro democracy groups have urged the former vice president to accept defeat and congratulate Buhari but Atiku and his party have said that, it will never happen – A move that has the backing of many Nigerians, who have now taken to Twitter to express their solidarity for Atiku.

See reactions

 

You may also like

Lagosians Showoff development in their state [see pictures]

Just in: Second midterm break announced in Lagos

One church is saying one thing the other is saying another, do these guys hear from different gods?

funny reactions to Hanks Anuku’s ”armed robber” roles in Nollywood

Why PDP has resolved to petition the Unites Nations

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th March

Just In: EfCC Releases Atiku Son-In-Law, Picks Up Presidential Aspirant

Why And How We Would Reclaim Akpabio’s Mandate – Buhari

“Go and defend your vote on Saturday” – Buhari advise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *