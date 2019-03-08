Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying After The Supreme court upheld seizure of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m Is A Must Read

The supreme court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja today upheld an order interim forfeiture passed by a Federal high court in connection to a sum of money $8.4 million which was reportedly traced to a former first lady, Patience Dame Jonathan.

The apex court in its ruling also directed the former first lady to go back to the Federal high court with an explanation regarding why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The ruling by the Supreme court has already gotten Nigerians reacting on social media.

Reactions:

