What Nigerians are saying after Yorubas asked Igbos to leave Lagos

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to reports of a Yoruba group taking to the streets to protest the continued stay of Igbos in Lagos.

The Yoruba group are asking the Igbos resident in the state, to stay away from deciding who the next governor of the state will be, because they are ‘strangers’ and Lagos isn’t theirs.

To many commenters, Igbos just as well as Yorubas have the right to vote whoever they deem fit should rule the state – And asking them to leave the state, is totally wrong.

