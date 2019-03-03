What Nigerians are saying after Yorubas asked Igbos to leave Lagos

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to reports of a Yoruba group taking to the streets to protest the continued stay of Igbos in Lagos.

The Yoruba group are asking the Igbos resident in the state, to stay away from deciding who the next governor of the state will be, because they are ‘strangers’ and Lagos isn’t theirs.

To many commenters, Igbos just as well as Yorubas have the right to vote whoever they deem fit should rule the state – And asking them to leave the state, is totally wrong.

See reactions

Atiku & Buhari are both Fulanis. Many Yorubas preferred Buhari to Atiku. In fact, they made it look as if it was a holy war to return Buhari.@jidesanwoolu & @jimiagbaje are both Lagosians & Yorubas. If Igbos say they prefer Agbaje to Sanwoolu, how is that a crime?#OneNigeria — Pastor Bolanle. V. Esq.🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) March 3, 2019

So, its Igbos that voted against APC in Ondo and Oyo State? Why then the harassment of Igbos in Lagos? Even some Yorubas are angry with you#stopharassmentofigbosinlagos — Ayo (@AyoFadimu) March 2, 2019

I’ll never understand how the Igbos have been dragged into a democratic contest between two Yoruba men. Bigots and racists everywhere you look. — Ose El Sudenih (@Papadonkee) March 3, 2019

Why do people focus Igbos the subject in this election? The Igbos in Lagos are not more than the Yorubas+other ethnics. Many Yorubas voted @atiku against all odds and wil still vote @jimiagbaje come what may.1st make all Yorubas vote Sanwo-olu before making the Igbo an issue. — Damola Adebayo (@AODamola) March 3, 2019

It should be very easy to understand that this mess is politically motivated. The average Yoruba, infact, millions of Yorubas have no business hating Igbos. If you let them deceive you, good luck. #NigeriaDecides — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 23, 2019

Igbo people are no bigots, we prefer competence to ethnicity, Even if Atiku choose a Yoruba man as VP while Buhari Choose an Igbo man, we would still have voted against Buhari. — Nduji Chukwudi (@iam_mandc) March 3, 2019