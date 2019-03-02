What Omoyele Sowore Said After Police Released Deji Adeyanju Is A Must Read

Nigerian human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the now trending news that Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been released after spending nothing less than 78 days in police custody.

Speaking through his Twitter handle, Sowore, alleged that the Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration sent the activist to jail because of his uncompromising political view. He, however, said he is happy to have him back safely.

