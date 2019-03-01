What Oshiomhole should be doing, rather than mocking Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has said that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole should focus on, more pressing issues, than to be mocking Atiku Abubakar.

Adams Oshiohmole, during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said among other things that, the former vice president is not destined to rule Nigeria. The former Edo state governor further revealed that in 2015, many APC members collected dollars from Atiku, yet voted Muhammadu Buhari, who eventually won the election, as presidential candidate.

However, according to Senator Bruce, Oshiomhole should direct his attention on the ₦400 billion, lost by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, since the election rather than mocking Atiku.

His words: Atiku has what it takes to fix the economy. Sadly, the elections were far from perfect and we are where we are now. I rather think someone like Adams Oshiomhole should direct his attention to the fact that the NSE has lost ₦400 billion since the election than in mocking Atiku.