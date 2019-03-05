What Saraki, Atiku had to say about Obasanjo as he clocks 82

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former military head of state and former president of the federal republic of Nigeria, clocked 82 today and Nigerians can’t keep calm.

Obasanjo has been hailed by both influential and ordinary Nigerians as one of the greatest contributor to Nigeria’s political development. And on the occasion of his birthday, the former military general was showered with enough accolades.

Senate president Bukola Saraki, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Kola Ologbondiyan, the national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were among the earliest to celebrate him.

Atiku

A very happy 82nd birthday to you, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. No living Nigerian has given as much to Nigeria in peacetime and in war as you have. May almighty God grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria and the world at large. -AA

Saraki

Happy 82nd Birthday to His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. As you celebrate another year, Baba, I pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and grace to serve humanity.

Kola Ologbondiyan

Happy 82nd birthday to one of the greatest leader in our history as a country, HE Chief Olusegun A.O Obasanjo is an enigma, a nation builder and a statesman by all standard.

May the Almighty God grant you longevity in good health sir.

Ebora Owu is +1