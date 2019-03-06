‘She can’t handle me’ – Sean Tizzle Speaks about dating DJ cuppy

A fan of Sean Tizzle has taken to Twitter to confront him with allegations that he’s romantically involved with billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy.

The fan identified simply as @Yo_excellency said someone said that the ‘ko le’ singer was dating the beautiful DJ and his response was quite unexpected.

Tizzle who has been away from the music scene for quite a while, in his reaction to the fan said DJ Cuppy can’t handle him.