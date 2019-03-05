“When will they arrest Atiku’s mother?” – Deji Adeyanju queries

Deji Adeyanju, a critic of the present Buhari led administration, took to his official Twitter page on Tuesday to indirectly accuse the Federal Government of witch hunting opponents with both EFCC and soldiers.

Adeyanju accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and soldiers to rig the presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 23 in the country.

A lot really happened while I was gone, They used soldiers and EFCC to conduct elections in Nigeria.

Adeyanju also commented on the recent arrest of the son-in-law and lawyer of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He said;