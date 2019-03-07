Entertainment, Sports, Trending

”Who Is Your Bro” – Adekunle Gold Fires At Simi

It seems talented Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, is a Manchester United fans going by his latest tweet. The 32-year-old singer took to his Twitter handle to celebrate Manchester United’s victory over Paris Saint Germine in the Champions League by saying he loves the Red Devils and his wife, Simi, replied him with ”calm down bro”.

Well, Adekunle Gold replied his wife with ”ta ni bro e” meaning ”who is your bro” – a quick reminder that he is not her bro but husband.

The tweet:

