Why And How We Would Reclaim Akpabio’s Mandate – Buhrari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, did not lose his re-election to the Senate chambers during the February 23rd National Assembly elections. He said Akpabio’s mandate was stolen and has vowed to reclaim it for the former Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member.

He made this address through Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who represented him at a town hall meeting in Akwa Ibom yesterday, March 4th.

In his own word:

“What happened on the 23rd of February was robbery. The votes of the people were stolen but we are not deterred. The President sent me to thank you today. We are going to make sure that everything that was stolen on the 23rd February would be restored.

“It is not possible that Senator Godwill Akpabio lost. We are in no doubt that Senator Akpabio is the elected senator of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district. I, and Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the party have been in the opposition for long and we cannot be defeated anymore.

“Everyone of you should go out to vote on Saturday and defend your votes; we cannot be cheated; not only you but tell your neighbors to vote for Obong Nsima Ekere and all APC candidates. Wait for your votes to be counted. It is the duty of the Federal Government to provide security and we will do that. We will recover every one of our votes.”