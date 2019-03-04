Why Atiku’s son in-law was arrested – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed why the son in-law of Atiku Abubakar, Babalele Abdullahi, was arrested.

According to the anti-corruption body, the son in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate is being held over allegedly laundering the sum of €150 million.

This was made known by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade on Monday.

‘’Yes, he Babalele is being investigated over alleged case of money laundering. The sum involved is 150 million euros. Investigation is on-going; he is in EFCC. We don’t do our investigation in the media. So, I don’t have details for now; but at the appropriate time we shall speak’’, Orilade said.

Earlier today, Atiku had taken to Twitter to lament the detention of his son in-law and lawyer.