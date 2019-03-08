Politics, Trending

‘Why I Have Never Stolen’ – President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is more known for his stance on integrity and anti-corruption crusade. He revealed today while receiving a delegate from his Party, All Progressive Congress(APC), while he did not touch the nation’s wealth.

He said he did not use his position of authority to loot because he has the fear of God.

In his own word:

“If I wanted to steal, I would have stolen because I held positions that gave me such opportunities. But if man didn’t see me, God will surely see me. If man didn’t jail me, my conscience will jail me.”

