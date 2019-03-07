Local News, Politics, Trending

Why is Tinubu interested in Oyo Governorship election?

The family heads in Ibadanland under the aegis of the Authentic Mogaji have questioned the motives of former governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interest in the governorship election in Oyo State.

The group also advised former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala to desist from attacking the Osi-Olubadan, Senator Rasheed Ladoja; also a former governor of Oyo State.

Read excerpts of the group’s statement delivered by the spokesperson of the group, Wale Oladoja;

We believe that Ogbomoso and Ibadan are from the same mother, therefore,  we don’t expect Akala to cause crisis between the two ancient cities.

What is the interest of Tinubu in Oyo guber politics? It is open secret that he is instigating two brothers against each other and it is not acceptable to us. The candidates of PDP and APC are our sons and we don’t want external forces to create divisions among them.

Both of them are gentlemen from Ibadan.

