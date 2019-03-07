Why is Tinubu interested in Oyo Governorship election?

The family heads in Ibadanland under the aegis of the Authentic Mogaji have questioned the motives of former governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interest in the governorship election in Oyo State.

The group also advised former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala to desist from attacking the Osi-Olubadan, Senator Rasheed Ladoja; also a former governor of Oyo State.

Read excerpts of the group’s statement delivered by the spokesperson of the group, Wale Oladoja;