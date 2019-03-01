”Why It Would Be Hard For Atiku To Win In Court” – Falana

Popular Human Right Activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has weighed in on Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidates’ outcry that his mandate was stolen during the just concluded Presidential election by Muhammadu Buhari. Atiku has made it known openly that he is heading to court to seek redress.

Speaking during a live Television Programme tagged ”Hard Copy” on Channels Television, he said it would be very hard for the former Vice President to regain his mandate through the law court.

His comment;

Interviewer: What are the chances of Atiku reclaiming his mandate at the law court.

Falana: ” It’s tough . I would have been flabbergasted if Alhaji atiku had won. While he was constantly defending his integrity severely damaged by Ex-Pres. Obasanjo, Pres. Buhari was constantly flaunting his integrity”