Why my son in-law is being persecuted – Atiku





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said his arrested son in-law, is paying the price for supporting him.

Atiku, who lost the February 23rd presidential election to incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to contest the outcome of the election in court – no matter what.

However, just a few days after the election result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Atiku’s son in-law was arrested and detained by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. EFCC for allegations bordering on fraud.

In his reaction to the continued detention of his son in-law, Atiku says that the present administration must know that it has a duty to ‘pursue peace and justice for all’ and not to only those who support them.

His words: My son in law and lawyer have been detained, one for 3 weeks and the other recently. They are paying the price for supporting me. I urge those now persecuting them to remember that a government’s mandate is to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support them.