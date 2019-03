Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has advised the ruling Party, All Progressive Congress(APC), to consider only its card-carrying member for Political appointment in the second term.

In her address, she pointed out that the constitution of the Party already specifies that only its card-carrying member should be considered for political appointments. She then urged the members to respect the constitution of the Party,

She made this comment through her Media aide, Suleiman Haruna.