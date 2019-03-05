Why PDP has resolved to petition the Unites Nations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made it known that it would petition the United Nations over allegations that the Nigerian army, militarized the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this on Monday, while speaking with journalists after the party’s expanded caucus meeting in Abuja.

According to the opposition party, there was a “militarisation of South-South ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assemblies elections.”

“We insist that our party and our candidate have resolved to seek legal redress on the stolen mandate.

“The party’s caucus also commends Nigerians for refusing the harassment, intimidation and militarization of the electoral process and for participating in the elections,” he said.

Uche Secondus, the party’s national chairman also confirmed the party’s resolve to petition UN and added that the party has further resolved to contest the outcome of the presidential elections in court. The PDP chairman also demanded the released of its presidential candidate’s son-in-law, Babalele Abdullahi, and his lawyer, Uyiekpen Osagie.

Secondus who alleged among many things that the just concluded presidential election was fraught with voters harassment and intimidation of ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

“Nothing will make us waver in the pursuit of justice. The decision to go to court has been finalised and the process has begun. We will file our petition today (Monday) or Tuesday.

“Our leaders are not talking and if you don’t speak against evil, it will consume everybody. The National Peace Committee is not saying anything.

“If nothing is done, we (party) will nosedive and go deeper and deeper in this situation we have found ourselves,” he said.