Nigerians are talking on social media about the National Peace Committee meeting with President Muhammad Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Informationng earlier reported the meeting between the Peace committee and opposition candidate of the just concluded presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The meetings by the Peace committee is to ease the tension in the polity.

However mixed reaction has trailed the efforts of the committee. See what Nigerians are saying below;