WikeMustGo#: ”APC Hoping To Win Rivers is like expecting Jimi Agbaje to unseat APC in Lagos.” – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Barely six days to the much anticipated March 9 Gubernatorial election in Rivers state, Political Parties have heightened their preparations towards the exercise. It is in lieu of this that a hashtag has been treaded social media ”WikeMustGo”.

Whereas the hashtag is aimed at sensitizing Rivers residents to vote against the candidature of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Nysom Wike, Nigerians have said otherwise.

Reactions:

#WikeMustGo where? Just don't let this Hooligans fool you, with WIKE Rivers is a peaceful state and we must say no to Evil. #Stand4wike . — C_4 (@LawrenceOcar4) March 4, 2019

This #WikeMustGo is nonsense! Wike has performed quite well judging by the standards presently obtainable in the country. The man has his flaws but who doesn’t! #WikeMUsTStay — PHChronicles (@ChroniclesPH) March 4, 2019

APC Rivers can never achieve #WikeMustGo its like expecting Jimi Agbaje to unseat APC in Lagos…. The people who will vote love Wike and as far as I am concerned elections are popularity contests. PDP and Wike is the most popular right now… #Wike42ndterm. — PHChronicles (@ChroniclesPH) March 4, 2019