WikeMustGo- People of Rivers State Mixed Opinions

The Forthcoming Elections in Rivers State is going to be a tough one as people of rivers have shared mixed opinions over Governor Nyeson Wike who is running for second term.

On NTA Live some days ago, the Nigerian Army paraded Wike boys that disrupted presidential election on Saturday 23rd February, 2019. The army even have a call record of Wike trying to bribe them!#Wikemustgo #RiversMustHaveAChoice ⁠ ⁠ Wike has been exposed pic.twitter.com/MpKe9MzeCN — Jemimah Nwogu (@moana0635) March 2, 2019

Wike has turned our Judiciary into his personal enterprise where he induce Judges with money meant for Rivers People and they give Judgements without treating merits of the matter.. Judicial rescality is what we are experiencing in Rivers State.. #WikeMustGo — Buhari's sister🇳🇬 (@DaminaboEric) March 4, 2019

REASONS WHY WE MUST NOT RE-ELECTING GOV. WIKE COME 9TH MARCH False employment in the Ministry of Justice in 2017 False employment in the Ministry of Health in 2017 False employment in the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in 2018#WikeMustGo #KICKOUTWIKE pic.twitter.com/vnQib1Q51w — Tonye COLE Stepson (@HWokocha) March 4, 2019

River State is a peaceful state. Not a single godfather in sight,unlike Lagos where one man tinubu has raped an entire state.threw out an incumbent gov and replaced him with 2stooges at once sanwo-olu and hamzat #WikeMustGo — BurstMyBrain (@anambradecides1) March 4, 2019