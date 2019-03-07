Will Smith Set To Play “Father” To Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard”

Will Smith will play the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in an upcoming movie titled “King Richard,” reports Deadline Hollywood.

According to a new report, various studios in town have been reading the King Richard script now that Will Smith is on board. As such, we could see some sort of competitive bidding situation between the major studios here shortly.

At present, there are no specific studios mentioned, but it’s safe to assume that Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony and the big guys are in the mix.

Fox would be in doubt, given that the Disney merger is expected to close any day now. As for Disney, they could be in the mix as well, but they have their hands full with their abundant franchises.

The film is based on a script by Zach Baylin and will be produced by Tim and Trevor White under Star Thrower Entertainment. Smith will also produce under his Overbrook Entertainment company.

Smith will next star in Disney’s Aladdin, which hits theaters in May, and he recently stepped away from the Suicide Squad sequel.