“Women go through the most” !!! Temi Otedola says as she joins #InternationalWomensDay celebration

Fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has joined women in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the lnternational Womens Day.

Miss Otedola while speaking via her Twitter handle wished every woman a Happy celebration and hailed their resilient spirit.

According to her, the things women go through haven’t stopped them from being everything they are, as they have continued to be powerful, magnanimous and resilient.

Women go through the most but never stop being powerful, resilient, and magnanimous, she wrote.

