Entertainment

Wow! Lilian Esoro releases stunning new images as she tuns a year older

Nigerian actress Lilian Esoro is today celebrating her birthday.

The mum of one has taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful new images of herself donning a ruffled pink outfit for her birthday shoot.

She captioned one of the photos;

”One step at a time. its just one step at a time, I love how I am becoming mentally, physically, intellectually and spiritually mature. And No, I ain’t stopping or breaking this sequence anytime soon. 

Happy Birthday to Meeeee. The Money Year Give them Hot Hot 🔥🔥🔥”

Lilian was fromerly arried to Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin before the couple divorced 6 months into the marriage. They share a son and have remained friends since ending their union.

 

You may also like

US Actor Jussie Smollett Slapped With 16 Felony Charges

Funke Akindele’s Message To Lagosian Is A Must Read

80-year-old Alaafin of Oyo Welcomes Baby Boy

So Inspiring!!! Linda Ikeji’s speech at the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban, South Africa(Video)

Donald Duke’s daughter and husband welcome their first child (photo)

My new album will hurt some feelings – Wizkid

Roman Goddess and her boobs make a statement in very revealing dress

International Woman’s Day: Tuface Drops Classy Message For Annie Idibia

‘Jayce’s food be making me look like I have boobs’ – Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji exclaims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *