Wow! Lilian Esoro releases stunning new images as she tuns a year older

Nigerian actress Lilian Esoro is today celebrating her birthday.

The mum of one has taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful new images of herself donning a ruffled pink outfit for her birthday shoot.

She captioned one of the photos;

”One step at a time. its just one step at a time, I love how I am becoming mentally, physically, intellectually and spiritually mature. And No, I ain’t stopping or breaking this sequence anytime soon.

Happy Birthday to Meeeee. The Money Year Give them Hot Hot 🔥🔥🔥”

Lilian was fromerly arried to Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin before the couple divorced 6 months into the marriage. They share a son and have remained friends since ending their union.