WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Dies at 61
WWE has announced on Tuesday that wrestling Legend King Kong Bundy has died.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

He would leave WWE in the 1980s only to return once more as part of The Million Dollar Corporation faction in 1994 before he left the company a year later.

Bundy also was in the national spotlight as he starred on several commercials and on the hit TV series “Married… with Children.” On the TV show he played as his wrestling character in one episode and as Uncle Irwin, Peggy Bundy’s brother, in another.

