Yemi Alade’s Reaction To Assault On Babes Wodumo Is Spot On

Nigerian Talented singer, Yemi Alade, has reacted to the now trending video of South African Singer, Babes Wodumo, being attacked violently by her ”unstable” boyfriend, DJ Mampinsha.
Speaking via her Instagram page, she said an abusive relationship is such a dark place to be in. She added that it is not worthwhile enduring in it.
She said:
Honestly, there are too many women in abusive relationships! It's such a dark place to be,not knowing if or when the person that "gives you life" will beat it out of you! PLEASE RUN!
