Yobe State approves N150 million for prayers

The Yobe state government has approved a whopping sum of N150 million for the purpose of sponsoring a team of 70 Ulamas from across the state to go pray in Saudi Arabia for peace and tranquillity.

According to latest reports, the deputy of the state, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who represented Governor Gaidam said the state government further approved the supply of furniture to the three General Hospitals of Gashua, Gaidam and Potiskum, a project granted at the total cost of N400, 890,000.00.

The rehabilitation/constructions of Government Secondary Schools Kukar Gadu, Jajimaji, Gaidam and Nguru respectively at the cost of N2, 302,455,269.32, including the construction of 18km Danchua-Garin Bingel Road at the total cost of N3, 309,672,767.00, were also approved.