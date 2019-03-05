You are a shameless ni**a – Eldee blasts singer Olu Maintain

Iconic Nigerian rapper, Eldee is far from happy with singer Olu Maintain whom he claims has been performing his songs as though, he owns it.

According to Eldee, the song Bad Boy which he released back in 2008 features Olu Maintain and Banky W, but Olu has been performing the song as if he owns it.

Taking to social media to rant, Edee shared a video of Olu Maintain performing the song and wrote;