Presidential candidate Fela Durotoye has taken to his IG page to celebrate his woman Trar Durotoye who turns 42 today.

Sharing a photo of her Fela wrote;

”#HappyBirthday to My WonderWoman and My Lifetime Crush @taradurotoye.

I sincerely believe that when GOD said HE would open the WINDOWS (note plural) of Heaven and pour me A BLESSING … He just gave me YOU.

Baby … You are my one-time all-time blessing.

Hello World … abeg … help me celebrate my Super Chick.

#WorldTaraDay.’