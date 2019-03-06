You are not the boss of all bosses – Keyamo throws jabs at Obasanjo

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has reacted to a statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he said he’s Buhari’s boss.

In an event to commemorate his 82nd birthday anniversary held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun, Obasanjo said

“Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him … I am his boss, with all due respect,” the elder statesman said. “The point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there.” “You see that in a democracy, to criticise a policy of the government is not a family affair; even if it is my brother that is there and is not doing the things that I believe he should do, he must be criticised. “That is what democracy is all about. So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government in Africa is not doing well, let that government prove that it is doing well; it is not taking things personally,” he reiterated.

In his reaction, Keyamo says if there’s anyone to be handed the boss of all bosses title is Yakubu Gowon, holding the record of “longest unbroken reign as Head-of-State. ”

His words: