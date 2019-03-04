You are nothing but a loser – Toyin Lawani savagely drags Bobrisky in new post

Toyin Lawani has finally responded to Bobrisky’s shade and as expected it was epic.

The mom of two and fashion designer turned 3 recently and held a bash to celebrate her new year.

This, however, did not seem okay with male cross-dresser, Bobrisky, who took to his social media page to shade Lawani by writing; ”Hey bitch? We all know you are so broke. Stop wasting money you don’t have ”’

Toyin has now responded by simply calling Bob a loser.

Read her response below;

I Don’t Associate with losers ,Reason why is this, can be poor&still be a winner ,like Bolanle the pepper girl, she’s not rich but she’s got various skills at creating so she’s a winner ,like My physically challenged Girls Gladys/mercyline who can’t speak nor hear& I trained them to be baddass tailor/hair Stylista, they create clothes for wizkid,tiwa etc they are winners.

They just needs capital to Blow bigger ,if you don’t have any skills you are a loser,losers Have nothing to offer ,losers need winners to Shine& losers focus on winners who don’t even see them or think of them, losers need to lie to make themselves feel good or for people to think they are on A High horse .

Their Talent is to lie to belong..