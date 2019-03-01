“You Found Me Worthy”-Buhari’s Re-Election Full Speech

President Muhammed Buhari Gave his Re-Election Speech today at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.

He thanked Nigerians for choosing him to serve them and gave Gratitude to those that stood by Him during the total Electoral Process.

Read His Full Speech Here:

My Dear Nigerians,

First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God Who has spared our lives to witness another victory for Nigerian democracy and victory for our party APC.

I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.

My grateful thanks to all those who contributed to the logistical expenses of the campaign in such a vast country like Nigeria.

I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

Although Saturday’s elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process.

I am very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections. Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections.

I would like to commend our security agencies, as severely

overstretched as they are, for handling the difficult task of securing the country during the election period.

I would like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts.

We give thanks also to our Domestic and International observers for contributing to the success of our elections and for their interest in our country and our developing democracy.

I thank you for your support and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria