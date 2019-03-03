Entertainment

You should have taken a selfie with God – Daddy Freeze comes for Pastor Adeboye

Controversial media personality Daddy Freee as again slammed pastor Adeboye.

Freeze who has made t his life’s work to free the sheeple’ reacted to a post by Pastor Adeboye who claimed to have drunk tea with God.

Adeboye had said he had breakfast with God, drank tea with him as well. He added that he calls God daddy as they share a very special relationship.

Reacting to this, Freeze shaded him saying he should have taken a selfie as well.

You should have taken a selfie with him like some of your South African colleagues did.🙄‬

 

