Your family has issues if your parents can’t be your role mode – Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress and mom of one Yvonne Jegede is of the opinion that people should make their parents their role models.
Yvonne, who welcomed her son Xavier a few months ago, took to her Instastories to share her thoughts on role models adding that she finds it weird people make total strangers their role models.
The actress who reportedly is having marital issues said no one should make a total stranger their role model except that person’s work is one they admire and can be used to better their own skill.
In her words;
I have no idea why a total stranger is your role model (someone you’ve never met) People have their demons and life issues to deal with. But if there are some people who inspire your work, skill or maybe fashion sense I can understand. If you cannot see your parents as your role model, then there’s something wrong with your family/upbringing. Don’t stress people out concerning the mistakes your parents couldn’t fix.