Your opinions do not pay my bills – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is making it known that people’s opinion of her do not in any way affect how she lives her life.
Recall over the weekend, the mom of two, had tongues wagging when she stepped out in a deeply plunging top to attend the birthday bash of Fuji king, Kwam 1.
Her outfit got many talking, with a couple of persons slamming her for dressing the way she did.
Mercy has now replied her haters saying their opinions do not define her.
Letter to association of ‘holier than thou’ ‘saints’ ‘social media preachers’… pls I posted this pix I know my cleavage is showing! I love it pls if you don’t, kindly unfollow or go to lindaikeji to leave your self righteous and hypocritical comments
Need I remind y’all that your opinions doesn’t define me neither does it pay my bills, so sincerely your opinions are meaningless to me ……. Please spare me all those comments oh! Cos I am too busy and won’t really have time to be blocking your fake asses till later in the day
My advice is drink plenty of water and mind the business that pays your bills , life isn’t that hard