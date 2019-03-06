Your opinions do not pay my bills – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is making it known that people’s opinion of her do not in any way affect how she lives her life.

Recall over the weekend, the mom of two, had tongues wagging when she stepped out in a deeply plunging top to attend the birthday bash of Fuji king, Kwam 1.

Her outfit got many talking, with a couple of persons slamming her for dressing the way she did.

Mercy has now replied her haters saying their opinions do not define her.