Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie clocks 72 today.

The legendary actor who began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster in the ’80s before hitting the limelight with his role as Okonkwo in NTA’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart’ has remained the favourite of millions for many years.

His son Yul Edochie, took to social media to celebrate him writing;

Happy 72nd birthday Dad! Many more grear yrs I wish you.

Happy birthday to the legend.