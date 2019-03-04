Yvonne Orji reveals she’s presently single as she breaks up with Emmanuel Acho

Yvonne Orji breaks up with Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL player.

To make sure you know folks, Yvonne Orji is presently single as she has reveled that she has revealed that she has ended things with former NFL player, Emmanuel Acho. The ‘Insecure’ star made this known via her ‘Jesus and Jollof podcast’ with friend and author Luvvie Ajayi.

According to her, she is in a happy place now and knows God has seen through a lot on several occasions.”I am newly single. But before you start saying ‘Oh Nooooo!’ Guys, hey. You see me? I’m happy. I’m actually so happy. Luvvie I remember, Luvvie called me and was like, ‘It’s okay, you can be mad!’ ‘I was like, no I’m OK.’I was like, ‘no it really is alright and I’m about to go furniture shopping.’ I came back and I was like, ‘I got a couch.”

“I just have to say, the reason I am so good and so happy is because I know how God works,” she said. “I have seen God’s MO so many times, that like in the way that you can be like, ‘Aw man, I thought this was it! I thought this was the one!’ God be like, ‘Oh that’s what you thought? I got the goods for you.’ It happened in my career when someone offered me a show and I was like, ‘This is it!’ and then the show went to nowhere. I got borderline depressed. Cut to ‘Insecure.’ Cut to my life has changed,” she concluded.