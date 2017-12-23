23-Year-Old Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat For Planning To Marry Someone Else

The Katsina State Police Command have paraded a 23-year-old man for reportedly slitting his girlfriend, Aisha Dikkom’s throat because she was reportedly planning to dump and marry someone else.

The suspect, Abubakar Musa committed the act at the Sabon Gari area of Charachi LGA, Katsina state.

According to the state’s commissioner, Mr Benson Gwana, who spoke to Rariya, the suspect confessed to committing the said crime, did it with an intention of killing her.

“The accused took his girl-friend on a motorbike to a bush in Kurfi LGA on Dec. 21, 2017. He used a sharp knife to cut her throat and left her in a pool of blood. The suspect left the victim believing that she was dead; but the victim was rescued by a good Samaritan who took her to General Hospital in Kurfi. The victim, who is responding to treatment, informed the police about the incident,”

