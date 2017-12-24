Police set to discover the murderers of Abia women

The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the horrific murder of one Mrs. Emereole and her yet-to-be-identified co-tenant at Umuala Nsulu village in Isiala Ngwa North Area of Abia State, Southern City News has gathered.

A senior officer at the Isiala Ngwa North Police Station, where the case was said to have been reported, told our correspondent that the case was initially transferred to Umuahia, the state capital for further investigation.

The officer, who preferred anonymity, also added that the case was equally referred to the Police Force headquarters for further investigation.

It was learnt that the incident had been causing panic in the community with indigenes now sleeping with fear.

A source in the community told Southern City News that they were relying on the professionalism of the police crack team investigating the matter to unravel those behind the gruesome killing of the two women.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said Mrs. Emereole, a retired principal, was killed together with a female co-tenant.

According to the source, while the mutilated body of Mrs. Emereole was found in a pool of blood in her room, the lifeless body of her co-tenant was found at the backyard of the building.

He said, “We didn’t know what happened until members of her church (Faith Tabernacle) raised the alarm.

“They said they had visited her after a church service on that fateful day to know why she was absent from the service as a committed member of the church who never missed church services.

“According to them, when they got to the house of the woman, they knocked and when they waited endlessly, they were forced to break the door, only to meet her corpse lying in a pool of blood.

“They said when they went round to see if her neighbour was aware of what happened, they met her corpse lying in a plantain farm at the backyard.”

The source said that they had been living in fear after the incident, stressing that more people have been reported to have mysteriously disappeared from the community without any trace of their whereabouts.

They called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, to intervene and save them from the insecurity that the community is facing at the moment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer in the State, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, said investigation into the murder case was ongoing.

