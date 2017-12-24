Legendary female DJ, Pam the Funkstress of the Oakland hip-hop duo the Coup, who also served as Prince’s personal DJ during the final months of the music legend’s life, has died at the age of 51.

Bay Area radio station KBLX confirmed Warren’s death, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting that Warren died of organ failure on Friday.

The DJ whose real name is Pam Warren was hospitalized recently after undergoing organ transplant surgery.

“The KBLX Family would like to send our love, prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Pam Warren, AKA Pam the Funkstress, The Turntable Queen, who passed away on Friday,” the radio station said in a statement. “She was one of the finest DJs on the planet, a true legend, and she was family! Information about public services will be forthcoming. We will miss you Queen.”

As a member of Oakland hip-hop duo The Coup, DJ Pam the Funkstress who’s highly respected in the Industry contributed to 1993’s Kill My Landlord, 1994’s Genocide & Juice, 1998’s Steal This Album, 2001’s Party Music and 2006’s Pick a Bigger Weapon.

