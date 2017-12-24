Entertainment

90s rapper, DJ, Pam the Funkstress has died

Legendary female DJ, Pam the Funkstress of the Oakland hip-hop duo the Coup, who also served as Prince’s personal DJ during the final months of the music legend’s life, has died at the age of 51.

Bay Area radio station KBLX confirmed Warren’s death, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting that Warren died of organ failure on Friday.

The DJ whose real name is Pam Warren was hospitalized recently after undergoing organ transplant surgery.

“The KBLX Family would like to send our love, prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Pam Warren, AKA Pam the Funkstress, The Turntable Queen, who passed away on Friday,” the radio station said in a statement. “She was one of the finest DJs on the planet, a true legend, and she was family! Information about public services will be forthcoming. We will miss you Queen.”

As a member of Oakland hip-hop duo The Coup, DJ Pam the Funkstress who’s highly respected in the Industry contributed to 1993’s Kill My Landlord, 1994’s Genocide & Juice, 1998’s Steal This Album, 2001’s Party Music and 2006’s Pick a Bigger Weapon.

90s rapper, DJ, Pam the Funkstress has died

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Jonah Hill’s brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies at age 40

Check out Iyabo Ojo’s stunning outfit to her 40th birthday

#FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments

Major Hotness! Beyonce showcases her flawless legs and curves in new photos

Man caught giving head to his wife in Traffic while they had their baby in the car (18+ Video)

”I suffered domestic violence in my previous marriage” singer Gloria Doyle says

Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back!

Miss America CEO and Board Chair resigns amid email scandal

Reekado Banks Apologizes After Yesterday’s Rude To Comment To A Fan On Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *